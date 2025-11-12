TrivarX Limited Updates Securities Issue Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) has issued an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced an update regarding the proposed issue of securities, specifically confirming the meeting date and updating the terms and conditions of unlisted options. This update is part of their ongoing communication with the ASX, following a previous announcement made in October 2025. The announcement is significant as it outlines the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder confidence.

More about TrivarX Limited

YTD Price Performance: 37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,822,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$14.85M

