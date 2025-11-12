TrivarX Limited Updates Securities Issuance Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) just unveiled an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced an update regarding its proposed issue of securities, correcting a typographical error in a previous document and confirming the date for a General Meeting. This announcement is significant as it clarifies the number of shares to be issued, ensuring transparency and accuracy for stakeholders involved in the securities placement.

More about TrivarX Limited

YTD Price Performance: 37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,822,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$14.85M

