TrivarX Limited Schedules General Meeting to Vote on Key Share Issuances

TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TrivarX Limited has announced a General Meeting to be held on December 12, 2025, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. These include the approval to issue Class A and B Performance Shares to Nucleics, ratification of prior issuance of Tranche 1 Placement Shares, and approval for further issuance of Tranche 2 Placement Shares. Additionally, the meeting will consider issuing Placement Shares to specific individuals, Chris Ntoumenopoulos and David Trimboli, as well as Lead Manager Options to JP Equity. These resolutions are significant as they aim to enhance the company’s capital structure and engage with professional investors, potentially impacting the company’s market position and stakeholder interests.

More about TrivarX Limited

YTD Price Performance: 37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,822,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$14.85M

