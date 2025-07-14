Triumph New Energy Expands Investment in Photovoltaic Packaging Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Triumph New Energy Company ( (HK:1108) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Triumph New Energy Company announced a supplemental disclosure regarding its investment in a non-wholly owned subsidiary for the construction of a 2000t/d ultra-thin packaging material project for photovoltaic modules and a capital increase in the subsidiary. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capabilities in the photovoltaic sector, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders. Zigong New Energy, a key subsidiary involved in this project, reported a decrease in net profit from 2023 to 2024, highlighting the financial challenges and potential growth areas within the company’s operations.

More about Triumph New Energy Company

Triumph New Energy Company is engaged in the production and sales of new energy glass. Its business encompasses the development, manufacturing, and installation of new energy glass and photoelectric materials, along with providing technical consultancy and aftersales services.

YTD Price Performance: 33.68%

Average Trading Volume: 9,060,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.42B

