Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Yuan Jian as the chairwoman of the remuneration and review committee and a member of the audit committee, effective from 2nd July 2024. These appointments ensure the company’s compliance with the Listing Rules 3.21 and 3.25, reflecting its commitment to strong corporate governance.

