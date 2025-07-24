Triumph Group Completes Acquisition by Private Equity Firms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Triumph Group ( (TGI) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, Triumph Group announced the completion of its acquisition by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners, transitioning into an independent privately-held company. Jorge L. Valladares III will succeed Daniel J. Crowley as CEO, as the company aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider of mission-critical aerospace systems and components. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Triumph’s growth and enhance its capabilities in serving aerospace and defense sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (TGI) stock is a Hold with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Triumph Group stock, see the TGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TGI is a Neutral.

The most significant factor influencing the overall score is the financial performance, which shows signs of recovery but is hindered by high leverage and negative equity. Technical analysis indicates a neutral market sentiment, while valuation suggests the stock is overvalued, impacting its attractiveness. The lack of dividend yield and earnings call guidance further dampens the investment outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TGI stock, click here.

More about Triumph Group

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and provides spare parts across a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

Average Trading Volume: 1,288,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.01B

For an in-depth examination of TGI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue