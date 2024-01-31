Triton International Announces Board Reshuffle and New Appointment

Triton International (TRTN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

James A. Bodi resigned from the Board of Triton International Limited, effective January 29, 2024, after joining the Board in September 2023 following the company’s acquisition by Brookfield Infrastructure. His departure was not due to disagreements with the company. Concurrently, Roderick Romeo was appointed to the Board, effective immediately, to fill the vacancy. Romeo, who is already President and a director of the subsidiary Triton Container International Limited and resides in Bermuda, will not receive additional compensation for his role on the Board. He will be offered the standard indemnification agreement for directors and has no other arrangements or conflicts of interest concerning his appointment.

