Triple Point Venture VCT PLC Passes All AGM Resolutions

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC ( (GB:TPV) ) has issued an announcement.

Triple Point Venture VCT PLC announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting. The resolutions included the adoption of the annual report, approval of the directors’ remuneration report, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorizations related to share allotments and purchases. The successful passage of these resolutions reflects shareholder support and positions the company to continue its operations and strategic initiatives effectively.

Triple Point Venture VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust established in July 2010 to fund small and medium-sized enterprises. The company is managed by Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

