Triple Point Venture VCT Plc Expands Share Capital with New Allotment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC ( (GB:TPV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc announced the allotment of 4,951,749 Venture Shares at an average price of 95.212 pence per share, following a subscription offer detailed in their September 2025 prospectus. This allotment increases the company’s issued share capital and total voting rights to 106,541,565 Venture Class Shares, potentially enhancing its market presence and investment capacity.

More about Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc is a Venture Capital Trust established in July 2010. The company focuses on funding small and medium-sized enterprises, with investment management provided by Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £87.74M

For detailed information about TPV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue