Triple Point Venture VCT Plc Announces Share Buyback and Capital Reduction

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC ( (GB:TPV) ) has provided an announcement.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 427,212 Venture Shares at a price of 88.77 pence per share, reducing its issued share capital to 97,299,775 shares. This transaction affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 97,299,775, providing shareholders with an updated denominator for interest notifications under FCA rules.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc is a Venture Capital Trust established in July 2010, focused on funding small and medium-sized enterprises. The company operates under the management of Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

