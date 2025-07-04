Triple Point Venture VCT Announces New Share Allotment and Financial Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC ( (GB:TPV) ) is now available.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc has announced the allotment of 1,688,981 Venture Shares at an average price of 94.745 pence per share as part of a subscription offer. This increases the company’s total issued share capital and voting rights to 97,726,987 Venture Class Shares. The net asset value per share, after a recent dividend payment, stands at 93.44 pence, with a total return of 110.44 pence per share, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial performance and shareholder value.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc is a Venture Capital Trust established in July 2010, focusing on funding small and medium-sized enterprises. The company is managed by Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £85.47M

