Trigon Metals Expands With Namibian Copperbelt Acquisition

Trigon Metals Inc (TSE:TM) has released an update.

Trigon Metals Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of a significant interest in the Kalahari Copperbelt Project in Namibia through purchasing Base Metal Investments and Services, which holds a 70% option in the project. In a strategic move, Trigon has issued 13.6 million of its common shares to Commodity Makers, with additional shares to be issued on specified anniversaries, reaching a total of 20 million shares. This transaction bolsters Trigon’s portfolio in African jurisdictions, complementing its existing copper and silver projects in Namibia and Morocco.

For further insights into TSE:TM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.