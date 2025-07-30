Trigg Minerals Expands Antimony Portfolio with Strategic US Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ) is now available.

Trigg Minerals Ltd has acquired 49 unpatented lode mining claims at the Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, USA, enhancing its portfolio in the antimony sector. This strategic acquisition aligns with Trigg’s goal to develop a robust antimony division in the US, with potential for near-term development and production. The project includes several historically productive mines, and recent exploration has confirmed significant zones of high-grade stibnite, expanding the prospective stratigraphic window and opening new corridors for exploration. The company is planning pilot-scale mining and processing, supported by a recent capital raise and strategic appointments to bolster its operations and stakeholder engagement.

Trigg Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is particularly involved in the antimony sector, with projects in the United States and Australia, aiming to establish a strong presence in open-pit mining opportunities.

