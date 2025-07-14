Trigg Minerals Completes Share Placement and Explores Acquisition Opportunities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ).

Trigg Minerals Ltd has successfully completed a placement of 147,058,824 fully paid ordinary shares to institutional and professional investors at $0.085 per share. The company is in ongoing negotiations to acquire assets that align with its current projects, although no binding agreement has been reached yet.

Trigg Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and reviewing commercial acquisition opportunities that complement its existing activities.

Average Trading Volume: 24,718,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$70.96M

