Trigg Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ) has provided an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 147,058,824 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TMG. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing additional resources for its operational activities.

More about Trigg Mining Ltd.

Trigg Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in extracting and processing minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 24,718,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$70.96M

