Trican Well Service Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition

Trican Well Service Ltd. reported strong third-quarter results for 2025, with revenue increasing to $300.6 million compared to the previous year, driven by an acquisition and increased operational activity despite weak commodity prices. The company also announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of Iron Horse Coiled Tubing Inc., which is expected to bolster its service offerings and market position in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Additionally, Trican continues its return of capital strategy through its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program, purchasing and canceling a significant number of shares, and has renewed the program for another year.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TCW) stock is a Buy with a C$6.50 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TCW is a Outperform.

Trican Well Service’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s solid revenue growth, profitability, and cash flow management are complemented by a reasonable valuation and positive sentiment from the earnings call. Technical analysis presents a neutral outlook, with no immediate bullish or bearish signals.

Trican Well Service Ltd. operates in the oil and gas industry, providing fracturing and coiled tubing services. The company primarily focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, offering services that enhance the extraction of oil and gas resources.

Average Trading Volume: 384,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.24B

