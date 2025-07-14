Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd Releases June 2025 NTA Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TGF) ) has issued an update.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has released its monthly net tangible asset (NTA) statement and investment update as of 30 June 2025. The company’s NTA per share is reported at $2.0906 pre-tax and $2.1481 post-tax, with a share price of $1.410. The company has shown a net performance increase of 4.34% pre-tax and 2.86% post-tax for the month. This update reflects the company’s ongoing investment strategy and performance in the natural resources sector, impacting its market positioning and providing insights into its financial health for stakeholders.

More about Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd is a company operating in the natural resources sector, focusing on investments in natural resources and related industries. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TGF and provides investment opportunities in various natural resource equities.

Average Trading Volume: 136,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

