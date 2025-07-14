Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. Announces Estimated NTA Backing Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TGF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. announced its estimated net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of July 11, 2025, with a pre-tax value of $2.07 and a post-tax value of $2.13. These figures are indicative and based on previous monthly NTA reports and the estimated performance of equities components, while the performance of private credit and unlisted assets will be detailed in the monthly NTA statement. This announcement provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the company’s financial health, although it is not a comprehensive performance indicator.

More about Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. operates in the natural resources sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with equities and private credit, aiming to provide investors with exposure to global natural resources markets.

Average Trading Volume: 136,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

