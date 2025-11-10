Trial Holdings Inc. Reports Mixed Sales Performance and Strategic Expansions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trial Holdings Inc. ( (JP:141A) ) has provided an update.

Trial Holdings Inc. reported a mixed performance in recent months, with slight fluctuations in sales and customer traffic. The company saw a positive response to its ‘Thanks Sale’ event and the mutual expansion of private brand items with SEIYU stores. The company continues to focus on seasonal merchandise and has opened a new Super Center in Tochigi Prefecture, while also renovating existing locations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:141A) stock is a Hold with a Yen2215.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trial Holdings Inc. stock, see the JP:141A Stock Forecast page.

More about Trial Holdings Inc.

Trial Holdings Inc. operates in the distribution and retail industry, focusing on a diverse range of products including groceries, daily essentials, fresh produce, household items, hardware, and apparel. The company is active in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Growth Market and is known for its extensive network of stores, which it continues to expand and renovate.

Average Trading Volume: 1,581,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen255.4B

