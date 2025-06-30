Trelleborg AB Enhances Shareholder Value Through Strategic Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Trelleborg AB ( ($SE:TREL.B) ) is now available.

Trelleborg AB announced the repurchase of 124,364 series B shares as part of a buyback program aimed at optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. This initiative, which is part of a larger program to buy back up to 2.5 million shares, is also intended to support the company’s Performance Share Program for 2025-2027. The buyback is conducted in compliance with EU regulations and is expected to impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns positively.

Trelleborg is a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, leveraging materials and applications expertise to provide a broad range of applications. The company operates in three main business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. In 2024, Trelleborg reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion and operates in around 40 countries. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

