Trelleborg AB Announces Series B Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Trelleborg AB ( ($SE:TREL.B) ).

Trelleborg AB announced the repurchase of 105,000 series B shares as part of a buyback program aimed at adjusting the company’s capital structure to enhance shareholder value. This initiative, which is in line with the Market Abuse Regulation, is part of a larger program to buy back up to 7.5 million shares by April 2026, with the intent to cancel repurchased shares at future Annual General Meetings, except those for the Performance Share Program 2025/2027.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:TREL.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trelleborg AB stock, see the SE:TREL.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions, leveraging materials and applications expertise with early market insights. The company offers a broad portfolio for complex applications and reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in 2024. Trelleborg operates in around 40 countries and comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

YTD Price Performance: 5.05%

Average Trading Volume: 311,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK85.91B

See more insights into TREL.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue