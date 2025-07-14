Trelleborg AB Advances Share Buyback Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trelleborg AB ( ($SE:TREL.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Trelleborg AB has repurchased 116,381 series B shares as part of a buyback program aimed at optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The buyback, which is part of a larger program to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares, is also intended to support the company’s Performance Share Program 2025/2027. The repurchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm and are in compliance with EU regulations.

Trelleborg AB is a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, leveraging extensive materials and applications expertise to address complex challenges. The company operates in three main business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, with operations in around 40 countries and reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: 0.62%

Average Trading Volume: 347,179

Current Market Cap: SEK82.29B

