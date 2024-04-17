Treatment.com AI Innovates Medical Education Tools

Treatment.Com International, Inc. (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Treatment.com AI Inc. has expanded its Medical Education Suite with two innovative subscription-based SaaS solutions: ‘AI Patient’ and ‘AI Doctor in a Pocket.’ These tools aim to revolutionize medical education and clinical decision-making by leveraging the company’s AI-powered Global Library of Medicine. The new offerings are targeted at students and healthcare professionals, enhancing their clinical skills and knowledge for better patient interactions and diagnostic evaluations.

