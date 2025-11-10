Treasury Wine Estates Announces Cessation of Deferred Share Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Treasury Wine Estates Limited ( (AU:TWE) ) has issued an update.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited announced the cessation of 1,650 deferred share rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not satisfied. This announcement may affect the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, particularly in terms of equity distribution and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TWE) stock is a Hold with a A$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Treasury Wine Estates Limited stock, see the AU:TWE Stock Forecast page.

More about Treasury Wine Estates Limited

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates in the wine industry, focusing on the production and distribution of wine products. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of wine brands and has a significant presence in the global wine market.

YTD Price Performance: -46.82%

Average Trading Volume: 5,661,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.65B

