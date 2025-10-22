Treasury Wine Estates Announces Board Change with Shanahan’s Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Treasury Wine Estates Limited ( (AU:TWE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited announced the retirement of Lauri Shanahan from its Board of Directors, effective 16 October 2025. This change in the board’s composition may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TWE) stock is a Sell with a A$5.50 price target.

More about Treasury Wine Estates Limited

Treasury Wine Estates Limited is a prominent player in the wine industry, focusing on the production and marketing of wine. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of wine brands and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,430,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.07B

