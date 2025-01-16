TravelSky Technology Appoints Staff Representative Director

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

TravelSky Technology ( (HK:0696) ) just unveiled an update.

TravelSky Technology Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Liang Shuang as the staff representative director, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. This appointment is part of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, indicating a move to incorporate employee representation in the board, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder engagement.

More about TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the civil aviation industry. It provides technology solutions and services, focusing on the aviation sector, and holds a significant market position in China.

YTD Price Performance: -15.82%

Average Trading Volume: 28,654

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.43B

