Travel Food Services Limited Announces Trading Window Closure Ahead of Financial Results

Travel Food Services Limited ( (IN:TRAVELFOOD) ) has issued an announcement.

Travel Food Services Limited has announced a closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations, as it prepares for a Board of Directors meeting. The meeting, scheduled for August 11, 2025, will review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The trading window will remain closed until August 13, 2025, to prevent insider trading, and will reopen on August 14, 2025.

