TRATON GROUP Lowers 2025 Outlook Amid Market Challenges

TRATON SE ( (DE:8TRA) ) has shared an update.

TRATON GROUP has revised its full-year 2025 outlook downward due to challenging market conditions, including uncertainties in US tariff policy, a weak European economy, and difficulties in Brazil. The company anticipates a significant decline in the North American truck market, leading to expected decreases in unit sales, sales revenue, and operating returns. The first half of 2025 saw a 6% revenue decline compared to the previous year, with an operating return on sales dropping to 6.3%. The forecast remains subject to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, particularly regarding US trade policy.

TRATON SE, with its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. The company aims to transform transportation sustainably, impacting both the commercial vehicle industry and its growth.

