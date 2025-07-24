TransUnion Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TransUnion ( (TRU) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, TransUnion announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a 10% increase in total revenue to $1,140 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company exceeded its financial guidance across all key metrics, with significant growth in U.S. Financial Services and international markets, particularly in India, Canada, and Africa. TransUnion also improved its leverage ratio and repurchased $47 million in shares. As a result of strong performance in the first half of 2025, the company raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 6-7%, highlighting its focus on execution and value creation through innovation.

Spark’s Take on TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRU is a Outperform.

TransUnion’s overall stock score of 74.8 is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting robust revenue and profit growth. Technical analysis indicates moderate momentum, while valuation metrics suggest overvaluation concerns. The corporate events reinforce the positive outlook, but caution is advised due to high valuation and economic uncertainties.

More about TransUnion

TransUnion operates in the financial services industry, providing credit information and information management services. The company focuses on delivering solutions for financial services, insurance, and various international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,140,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.45B

