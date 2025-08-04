TransThera Sciences Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc. ( (HK:2617) ) is now available.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. announced that all proposed resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting held on August 4, 2025. The resolutions included approval of the 2024 work reports, financial report, profit distribution plan, and the appointment of Ernst & Young as the auditor for 2025. The election of new directors and remuneration plans for directors and supervisors were also approved, indicating strong shareholder support and a stable governance structure.

More about TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapeutic solutions. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 847,932

