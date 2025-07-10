TransThera Sciences Adopts Electronic Communication for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc. ( (HK:2617) ) has shared an update.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. has announced a new arrangement for disseminating corporate communications to its shareholders, primarily through electronic means. This move, effective from July 10, 2025, aligns with the new Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aiming to enhance efficiency and accessibility. Shareholders are encouraged to provide functional email addresses to receive communications electronically, with printed versions available upon request. This change reflects the company’s commitment to modernizing its communication strategy, potentially improving stakeholder engagement and operational efficiency.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing innovative therapies and holds a stock code of 2617 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

