TransThera Sciences Adopts Electronic Communication for Corporate Updates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc. ( (HK:2617) ) has shared an announcement.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. has announced a shift to electronic dissemination of corporate communications in compliance with the updated Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move, effective from December 31, 2023, aims to enhance accessibility and reduce reliance on printed materials, aligning with modern digital practices. Shareholders are encouraged to access these communications via the company’s website or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website, though printed copies remain available upon request. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency, potentially impacting how stakeholders engage with corporate updates.

More about TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 1,770,636

Find detailed analytics on 2617 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue