Transtech Renews Premises Licence Agreement with Futong Group

An update from Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited ( (HK:9963) ) is now available.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited has renewed its Premises Licence Agreement with Futong Group International Limited for a one-year term, starting from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. This renewal allows Transtech to continue occupying the premises at Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong, which is crucial for its operations. The transaction is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring announcement and reporting but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval. This renewal ensures the continuity of Transtech’s operations in its strategic location, maintaining its industry positioning and operational stability.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on optical communication products and services. The company is involved in providing advanced solutions for optical fiber networks, catering primarily to the growing demand for high-speed data transmission and connectivity.

