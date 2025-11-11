Transrail Lighting Limited Schedules Earnings Call for Q2 & H1 FY26 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Transrail Lighting Limited ( (IN:TRANSRAILL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Transrail Lighting Limited has announced an upcoming earnings call scheduled for November 12, 2025, to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This presentation is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI’s listing regulations and is aimed at providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Transrail Lighting Limited

Transrail Lighting Limited operates in the lighting industry, focusing on the production and distribution of lighting solutions. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is engaged in delivering innovative lighting products to meet various market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 117,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 93.06B INR

