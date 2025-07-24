Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Secures 20-Year License Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B ( (TGS) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. announced the ratification of the extension of its Gas Transportation Public Service License by the Argentine Executive Branch, as published in Decree no. 495/2025. The license, originally granted in 1992, is extended for an additional 20 years starting December 28, 2027. As part of the agreement, tgs is required to withdraw and waive any legal claims against the National Government within ten business days, aligning with the terms of the Memorandum of Agreement signed with the Ministry of Economy on July 11, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (TGS) stock is a Buy with a $150.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TGS is a Outperform.

TGS receives a strong overall score driven primarily by its robust financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s financial health is well-supported by strong revenue growth, profitability, and cash flow generation. Although the technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term bearish momentum, the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield significantly enhance the stock’s attractiveness. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the final score.



More about Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (tgs) operates in the energy sector, specifically focusing on the transportation of natural gas. The company provides gas transportation services as a public utility, primarily serving the Argentine market.

Average Trading Volume: 333,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.02B



