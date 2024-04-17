Transense Technologies Announces Share Buyback

Transense Technologies PLC (GB:TRT) has released an update.

Transense Technologies PLC has announced the buyback of 15,000 of its own shares at a price of 91 pence each, which will be kept as treasury shares to meet future share option awards. The company’s total outstanding shares now number 16,437,740, with the total voting rights standing at 15,219,884. This strategic move is part of an effort to maximize shareholder value and comes amidst Transense’s ongoing efforts to innovate and commercialize its specialist sensor technologies.

