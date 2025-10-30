Transcenta’s Partner Inhibrx Reports Positive Phase 2 Results for Ozekibart in Chondrosarcoma

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Transcenta Holding Limited ( (HK:6628) ) is now available.

Transcenta Holding Limited announced that its partner, Inhibrx Biosciences, has reported positive Phase 2 results for ozekibart in treating chondrosarcoma, a cancer with no approved systemic options. The promising results from the ChonDRAgon study highlight ozekibart’s potential as a significant treatment option, with plans for a Biologics License Application submission by 2026. This development strengthens Transcenta’s position in the oncology sector, particularly in regions where it holds exclusive commercialization rights.

More about Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta Holding Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies, primarily in the field of oncology. The company holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize certain therapies in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan.

