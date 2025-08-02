TransAlta Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Progress

TransAlta Corp ( (TAC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TransAlta Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TransAlta Corporation is a leading energy company based in Calgary, Alberta, with operations in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company specializes in the generation and sale of electricity, with a diverse portfolio that includes wind, hydro, and thermal power assets. TransAlta is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.

In its second quarter of 2025, TransAlta Corporation reported robust financial results, showcasing the strength of its diversified energy portfolio and strategic initiatives. The company highlighted its effective hedging strategy and asset optimization in Alberta, which contributed to achieving prices above spot market levels. Additionally, TransAlta made significant progress in its Alberta data center strategy and is advancing negotiations for conversion opportunities at Centralia.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an adjusted EBITDA of $349 million, up from $316 million in the same period last year, and a consistent free cash flow of $177 million. The company also reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $112 million, contrasting with net earnings of $56 million in the previous year. Operational availability improved to 91.6%, and cash flow from operating activities increased to $157 million.

Strategically, TransAlta extended its credit facilities, recontracted Ontario wind facilities, and announced a normal course issuer bid to repurchase common shares. The company also signed an agreement for the divestiture of its Poplar Hill asset, aligning with regulatory requirements and its acquisition strategy.

Looking ahead, TransAlta remains focused on achieving its 2025 outlook and advancing its strategic priorities. The company is optimistic about securing data center agreements and finalizing conversion opportunities at Centralia, while continuing to navigate the challenging Alberta price environment with confidence in its asset performance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue