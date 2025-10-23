TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. Revises Stock Compensation Plan to Boost Corporate Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) has issued an update.

TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its restricted stock compensation plan aimed at enhancing corporate value and aligning director incentives with shareholder interests. The revised plan proposes changes to the maximum stock-based compensation and introduces a method for granting shares without monetary claims, pending approval at the upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting.

More about Transaction Co., Ltd.

TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, focusing on providing innovative compensation solutions for its directors and stakeholders.

