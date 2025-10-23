Transaction Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) is now available.

Transaction Co., Ltd. has announced executive appointments following a Board of Directors meeting. The appointments, which include the nomination of Ms. Yuko Ito as an Outside Director and Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, are set to be approved at the upcoming Annual General Meetings. These changes are expected to impact the company’s governance structure.

More about Transaction Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 321,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen58.88B

