Transaction Co., Ltd. Announces 14th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) has provided an update.

Transaction Co., Ltd. announced a dividend distribution from surplus with a record date of August 31, 2025, marking the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases. The company has revised its dividend policy to strengthen business infrastructure and ensure continuous dividend growth, aiming for a dividend payout ratio of 40% or more while balancing investment in growth and profit distribution.

Transaction Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing financial services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and has a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder returns and sustainable corporate value improvement.

Average Trading Volume: 321,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen58.88B

