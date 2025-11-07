Transact Technologies Extends Lease with Reduced Space

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Transact Technologies ( (TACT) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 3, 2025, TransAct Technologies signed a Third Amendment to Lease with One Hamden Center, LLC, extending their corporate headquarters lease until December 31, 2029. The amendment reduces the leased space from 11,000 to 3,630 square feet and lowers the monthly base rent from $19,473.55 to $6,806.25, while also requiring the company to pay a portion of any increase in the landlord’s operating costs and a monthly electric charge.

The most recent analyst rating on (TACT) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Transact Technologies stock, see the TACT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TACT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TACT is a Neutral.

Transact Technologies’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance, with declining revenues and profitability. Technical indicators suggest weak market momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. However, the positive sentiment from the recent earnings call, highlighting growth in key areas and strategic initiatives, provides some optimism for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on TACT stock, click here.

More about Transact Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas.

Average Trading Volume: 59,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $45.21M

See more data about TACT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue