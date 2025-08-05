Trainline Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Count

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trainline ( (GB:TRN) ) has provided an update.

Trainline has repurchased 180,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share purchase program initiated in March 2025. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is now 421,083,458, which stakeholders can use for notification obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events, balanced by neutral technical indicators and moderate valuation metrics.

More about Trainline

Trainline is a leading independent rail and coach travel platform that sells tickets to millions of travelers worldwide. It offers a seamless experience for searching, booking, and managing journeys through its website and mobile app, providing a one-stop shop for rail and coach travel across Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 1,141,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.09B

