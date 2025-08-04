Trainline Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trainline ( (GB:TRN) ) has provided an announcement.

Trainline PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 180,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities. This move is part of a previously announced share purchase program and follows shareholder authorization from the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 421,263,458. This transaction may impact shareholder calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events, balanced by neutral technical indicators and moderate valuation metrics. The absence of a dividend and neutral technicals slightly lower the score.

More about Trainline

Trainline is the leading independent rail and coach travel platform, offering a comprehensive service that allows travelers to search, book, and manage their journeys via its website and mobile app. It aggregates millions of routes, fares, and journey times from rail and coach carriers across Europe, serving millions of travelers worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -38.19%

Average Trading Volume: 1,141,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.09B

