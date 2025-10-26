Tragic Fire Incident at ASL Marine’s Indonesian Shipyard

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:A04) ) has provided an update.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. reported a tragic fire incident at its subsidiary’s shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, resulting in thirteen fatalities and eighteen injuries. The incident occurred on a tanker undergoing repairs, prompting the company to suspend work and collaborate with authorities on an investigation. ASL Marine emphasizes its commitment to safety and is reviewing its safety management procedures to prevent future incidents.

More about ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the marine industry. It specializes in shipbuilding, ship repair, and other related marine services, with a focus on servicing vessels in the Southeast Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,152,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$216.1M

For an in-depth examination of A04 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue