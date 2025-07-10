Tracsis Announces Share Buyback and Reduction in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tracsis ( (GB:TRCS) ) has shared an update.

Tracsis plc, a company operating a share buyback programme, has announced the purchase of 6,500 ordinary shares at an average price of 419.62 pence per share. The shares were acquired through the London Stock Exchange and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of voting rights to 29,810,970. This move is part of Tracsis’ ongoing efforts to manage its share capital and could impact shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRCS) stock is a Buy with a £1340.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tracsis stock, see the GB:TRCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRCS is a Neutral.

Tracsis displays solid financial fundamentals, though recent profitability and cash flow challenges need to be addressed. Technical indicators suggest potential bearish momentum, but the oversold RSI could indicate a rebound. Despite the high P/E ratio hinting at overvaluation, corporate events like leadership transition and share buybacks strongly support the score by indicating strategic growth and shareholder value enhancement.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TRCS stock, click here.

More about Tracsis

Average Trading Volume: 117,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £122.3M

For a thorough assessment of TRCS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue