TPXimpact Holdings Appoints Henry Turcan as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from TPXimpact Holdings PLC ( (GB:TPX) ).

TPXimpact Holdings PLC has appointed Henry Turcan as a non-executive director to its Board, effective immediately. Turcan, a fund manager at Lombard Odier Asset Management, brings nearly 30 years of experience in advising and investing in UK smaller companies. His appointment is expected to strengthen the Board’s strategic direction and oversight, as Lombard Odier Asset Management holds a significant 19.21% stake in TPXimpact. This move is anticipated to bolster the company’s growth prospects and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TPX) stock is a Buy with a £72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TPXimpact Holdings PLC stock, see the GB:TPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TPX is a Neutral.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC faces significant challenges with profitability and valuation, marked by ongoing net losses and a negative P/E ratio. However, the company exhibits strengths in cash flow improvements and a stable balance sheet. Positive corporate actions, like the Share Incentive Plan and new CFO appointment, offer potential for recovery and stability.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TPX stock, click here.

More about TPXimpact Holdings PLC

TPXimpact Holdings PLC is a technology-enabled services company specializing in digital transformation. The company focuses on providing strategic digital solutions to enhance business operations and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 85,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £22.58M

For detailed information about TPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue