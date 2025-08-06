TP ICAP Launches Fifth £30 Million Share Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from TP ICap ( (GB:TCAP) ) is now available.

TP ICAP Group plc has announced the launch of its fifth share buyback programme valued at £30 million, following the near completion of its fourth buyback. This move is part of TP ICAP’s dynamic capital management strategy, reflecting its strong financial position and confidence in future prospects. The buyback aims to reduce the company’s capital and meet obligations under employee share schemes, with any non-cancelled shares waiving dividend rights. The programme will be conducted in compliance with relevant regulatory standards, and Peel Hunt LLP will manage the buyback process independently.

Spark’s Take on GB:TCAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TCAP is a Outperform.

TP ICAP’s stock score is bolstered by strong technical analysis indicators and positive corporate events, including active share buybacks and record revenue achievements. Financial performance is stable with effective cash management, although there is a need to closely monitor EBIT margins. The valuation is reasonable, supported by a high dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TCAP stock, click here.

More about TP ICap

TP ICAP is a leading wholesale market intermediary that connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy, and commodities markets. The company offers a portfolio of services including broking, data & analytics, and market intelligence, supported by advanced technology across more than 60 offices in 28 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,707,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.21B

See more data about TCAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue