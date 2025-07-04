TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from TP ICap ( (GB:TCAP) ).

TP ICAP Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 387,462 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange to be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s issued ordinary share capital, now consisting of 795,390,932 shares, with 41,490,094 held in treasury. The remaining shares represent the total voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:TCAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TCAP is a Outperform.

TP ICAP’s strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives, such as share buybacks, support a high overall score. Technical trends and attractive valuation further bolster investor confidence, despite challenges in maintaining EBIT margins.

More about TP ICap

TP ICAP Group plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on interdealer broking. The company provides a range of services including execution, data and analytics, and post-trade solutions for a variety of asset classes. It serves a global client base, including investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,928,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.99B

