Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Schedules Virtual EGM for Share Ratification

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for May 17, 2024, to be held virtually, where shareholders will vote on a series of resolutions, including the ratification of previously issued shares and the approval of new share issuances to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP. Shareholders are encouraged to participate electronically and seek professional advice if uncertain about voting decisions.

